First Alert: Warmer than normal temperatures will continue into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warmer than normal temperatures will continue for a few more days before a more notable cold front blows through East Texas on Sunday morning, ushering in much cooler air to our part of the state.
Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50′s before warming back up into the upper 70′s on Friday under partly cloudy skies.
Another storm system will advance into the plains on Saturday, leading to a warm front advancing through East Texas. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover, warming temperatures, and higher humidity levels. All of these combined items will lead to a 20% chance of spotty, light showers, but most areas will remain dry as southerly winds return to the region.
A stronger cold front will then push through East Texas on Sunday. Based on the latest guidance, it now appears this frontal passage will come in even faster, arriving in the morning hours rather than late in the day. This second and stronger cold front will bring in a 30% chance of rain showers followed by clearing skies and brisk, northerly winds as we get into Sunday afternoon and evening.
Unfortunately, rainfall amounts, should we see any, will not amount to much, averaging around a tenth-of-an-inch over the weekend.
This Sunday cold frontal passage will bring us a fresh batch of chilly air for next week that is more on par for where we should be this time of year. Namely, morning lows in the 40′s with daytime highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s under clear skies and cool breezes.
