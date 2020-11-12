Groveton ISD holds drive-thru luncheon for veterans

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Groveton Independent School District held a special drive-thru luncheon for veterans on Thursday.
For the past six years, students and staff members at Groveton ISD have hosted a luncheon in observance of Veterans Day. On Thursday, due to COVID-19, the district continued its tradition by adapting to pandemic guidelines.
“We still want to honor those who have served and we must follow guidelines, but we do not want to stop the tradition we have started,” said Jim Dillard, assistant superintendent at GISD.
The majority of the project was led by a teacher in Career and Technical Education, who teaches community services, nutrition, and culinary arts.
KTRE 9′s Jeremy Thomas stopped by the luncheon drive-thru Thursday afternoon to speak with students about the importance of the event.
