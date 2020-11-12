Missing Zavalla woman found safe

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: Lufkin police said Luenell Marshall has been found safe and is with her family.
Authorities are searching for a missing 71-year-old woman from Zavalla.
According to Lufkin police, Luenell Marshall walked away from Woodland Heights Medical Center around 3 p.m., wearing a faded, blue V-neck shirt over a multi-colored patterned shirt, black capris with a floral pattern and brown sandals with straps. She is 5 ft. tall, 115 pounds, has blonde, slicked-back hair, was wearing two surgical masks and carrying a blue jacket.
Police said Marshall was recently reported to be seen off of South John Redditt Drive near The Lunch Box in Lufkin. She was also recently seen off of Angelina Street with her walking along the railroad tracks.
Police said officers are in the area around Pershing Avenue searching for her now.
If anyone sees her, please call Lufkin police at 936-633-0356.
