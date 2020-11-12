Lufkin residents anticipate the completion of new walking trail at Jones Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Progress is being made on a new walking trail in the city of Lufkin. It is one of the first projects under the city’s capital improvement plan.
The foundation is set on the new walking trail at Jones Park. City of Lufkin officials say the trail will be 0.73 miles long.
“I drive through here daily to remind me of history. This park is very much at use,” said Rodney Richards, a Lufkin resident.
Although you can see the trail coming along well, it is not yet complete. One Lufkin resident, Robert Nichols says he has plans for it.
“They have not finished the bridge over there yet and that’s what I’m waiting for. Then I’ll try to jog this part,” said Nichols.
Nichols has taken daily walks at other parks around town for years.
“We walk every morning around 6:00 am at the Azalea Trail. I have already come down Martin Luther King off of Davis,” said Nichols. “I walk because my doctor says it is good for my health. My cholesterol is down and my blood pressure is staying right because of the exercise.”
Richards says having the trail in their neighborhood is beneficial.
“From the people that were on the northside going to other places— now we have the trail here amongst where we live, instead of going way on the other side of town,” said Richards. “We are going to put it at use, by walking and enjoying the view.”
“I love it because it puts me closer to home. I went to school right there at Dunbar and it brings back a lot of memories. It used to be trails through there, now they got a walk. That is progress. This is a great thing,” said Nichols.
The project’s price tag is about $240,000 dollars. The city says it should be complete within the next two weeks if the weather permits.
