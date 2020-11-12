Match-up between LSU, Alabama postponed after COVID-19 outbreak among LSU players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU vs. No. 1 Alabama football game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium will be postponed due to the coronavirus, officials with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”
The news comes after head coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday, Nov. 9 several players, including starters, had tested positive for COVID-19 and a “high number” of LSU players were in quarantine.
The SEC issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
“The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee football games of November 14 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU and Texas A&M football programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”
It was announced Monday that the Auburn at Mississippi State game of November 14 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program.
The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for December 12. Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.”
Another SEC game scheduled for the same day, between Auburn and Mississippi State, has also been postponed due to COVID-19. SEC officials announced Monday there were several COVID-19 cases within the Mississippi State football program.
LSU’s matchup with Florida, originally scheduled for Oct. 14, was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Florida football program.
LSU’s next scheduled game is a trip to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks a week from Saturday. It would basically mean three weeks have passed since the Tigers last played, which was that very ugly 48-11 loss at Auburn on Halloween.
