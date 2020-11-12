EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are a little bit cooler this morning with a few more 40s and some lower 50s across the area. Expect sunny skies today and light winds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few more clouds for tomorrow, especially in northwestern counties of East Texas. Temperatures will start in the 50s and reach the mid to upper 70s again with light winds. Clouds continue to increase into the weekend ahead of a cold front. Breezy south winds are expected Saturday afternoon with a slight chance for rain. Winds become northerly and breezy by Sunday morning with cooler temperatures behind the front. Those cooler temperatures will prevail through next week.