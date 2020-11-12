Nearly 40K cases of COVID-19 reported across Texas public schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services states a combination of nearly 40,000 students and staff at public schools have contracted COVID-19 this school year.
The report states 24,439 students reported tested positive for COVID-19 by Nov. 8 and 14,852 staff tested positive.
The report estimates 2,136,487 students were on campus as of 2,136,847 and 800,078 staff are employed in Texas schools.
At Longview ISD, seven students contracted the virus last week.
At Lufkin ISD, 12 students and seven staff contracted the virus last week.
At Nacogdoches ISD, two staff contracted the virus last week.
At Tyler ISD, 21 students and 16 staff contracted the virus last week.
