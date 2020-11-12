Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It is going to be another beautiful and sunny day today as temperatures warm up well above average as highs top off in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We will see a slight increase to cloud cover overnight as temperatures drop into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning. Our Friday is looking pretty good, with afternoon highs still ranging in the middle to upper 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few morning showers will be possible north of I-20 but most of East Texas looks to remain dry, and any spotty rain chances should move out of the area by the afternoon. More clouds than sun on Saturday and our afternoon will be breezy, warm, and muggy thanks to some potent southerly winds. Rain chances begin to pick up later Saturday evening as our next cold front sets up to move through the area. Showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of this cold front, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas close to and north of the Red Rivier in a Slight Risk of and isolated severe storm. Chances for severe weather making it into East Texas are fairly low, but they could still be fairly strong by the time they make it into East Texas very late Saturday/early Sunday morning. We will continue to keep an eye on this weekend set up and will keep you updated with the latest. Our cold front clears East Texas by Sunday afternoon and morning temps drop into the lower to middle 40s by Monday morning. Highs will slowly climb back into the low 70s by Wednesday afternoon with nothing but mostly sunny skies in the forecast through the mid part of next week.