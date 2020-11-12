WATCH: Gov. Abbott promises antibody therapy, COVID vaccine as early as late November

UPDATE: Gov. Greg Abbott said we can expect new antibody treatments from Eli Lilly to be delivered to Lubbock within a matter of days, with vaccines coming from Pfizer and Moderna expected as early as late November.
Abbott said this antibody treatment is similar to the Regeneron that the president received for COVID-19.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced the State has deployed additional resources to Lubbock and El Paso to help combat COVID-19 surges.
According to a release from the Governor’s Office, The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have deployed two Auxiliary Medical Units (AMU) to Lubbock to assist with onsite surge capacity for local hospitals, with additional AMU’s available in the region if needed.
Resources include medical personnel, medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), mobile testing sites, and more.
The release says the State has also surged additional medical personnel to the Panhandle and South Plains to assist area hospitals. Currently, 716 personnel are in the region with more being deployed as needed.
“The State of Texas is ensuring that our communities hit the hardest by COVID-19 have the resources and support they need to keep people safe and bring hospitalization rates back down,” said Governor Abbott. “We continue to work closely with local officials in El Paso and Lubbock to meet the needs of each community and mitigate the spread of this virus.”
The State also continues to operate three testing sites in Lubbock, and eight testing sites across El Paso County. TDEM and DSHS have deployed over 1,350 medical personnel to the El Paso region with more being deployed as needed.
