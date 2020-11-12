Work scheduled to begin on US 59 south of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT Lufkin reports crews are expected to begin work in coming days on the northbound side of US 59, south of Nacogdoches, where motorists will experience daily lane closures as work progresses.
Work is completing on the southbound side of US 59 to widen the roadway and is scheduled to move to the northbound side beginning at the grassy median, south of Nacogdoches and continuing to CR 523, near Woodland Hills golf course. Work will include the addition of a crossover and truck turnaround which will allow southbound motorists the option to make a safe turn to access northbound lanes.
Barriers will be placed along the northbound shoulder of US 59 where work will begin. Moore Brothers Construction Co., Lufkin, will serve as contractor for the $1 million construction project that is scheduled to be completed by March 2021, weather permitting.
As this work begins, motorists should expect daily lane closures through the area until work is completed. This project is designed to enhance safety and facilitate traffic flow in the area.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395. Visit drivetexas.org for roadway conditions and closures statewide.
