Construction underway on new facilities at Rusk State Hospital

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - Today, construction crews were busy working on a nearly $200 million project at Rusk State Hospital.
Officials with Texas Health and Human Services say they are building a modern 227,000 square-foot patient complex and replacing the administration building at the hospital.
City of Rusk officials say they anticipate a better environment for patients to receive treatment, plus a place that will provide longevity for staff.
The administration building is scheduled to open in November 2021 and the patient building is expected to open in February 2023.
The project is part of a statewide $745 million dollar investment from the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott. The project also includes renovations of state psychiatric hospitals in Austin, Kerrville, San Antonio, and construction of a new hospital in Houston.
In total, it will add at least 350 new inpatient psychiatric beds in Texas within the next four years.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.