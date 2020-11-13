First Alert: A tale of two halves this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our recent stretch of balmy weather will continue through the first half of the weekend before a stronger cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods early Sunday morning, leading to a more notable cool down and the return of seasonally cool weather in the days to follow.
A warm front moving north through our region on Saturday will lead to increasing clouds, warming temperatures, and higher humidity levels. These combined items will lead to a 30% chance of spotty, light showers during the day, but most areas will remain dry as warm, southerly winds return to the region. Daytime highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80′s.
We will keep a 30% chance of rain in the forecast to account for the cold frontal passage prior to daybreak on Sunday. Other than a wet fizzle or a squeegee, rainfall amounts will not amount to much, averaging a tenth-of-an-inch at best.
Due to the early arrival of the cold front, most of your Sunday will be mostly sunny as cool, northerly winds will usher in a fresh batch of cooler, drier air into East Texas throughout the day. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 60′s, but will fall off more significantly once the sun sets and we enter next week.
Morning lows will drop into the lower-to-middle 40′s from Monday through Thursday, meaning light jackets will be needed when you head out the door in the morning to work and school.
With lots of blue, sun-filled skies expected throughout next week, daytime highs will be near 70-degrees through Tuesday before we see temperatures gradually warm-up into the middle-to-upper 70′s as we hit the back half of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.