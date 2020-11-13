Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today we will see a fair mix of sun and clouds across East Texas. Temps will remain above average once again this afternoon as highs range in the upper 70s for the northern half of East Texas, and a few 80-degree marks will be possible in Deep East Texas. A few sprinkles will be possible for our far northern and western counties this evening, but most of East Texas will likely remain dry which is good news if you’re planning on attending any high school football games tonight. Cloud cover increases overnight and a few light showers/sprinkles will be possible very early tomorrow morning. More scattered showers will be possible on and off throughout our Saturday but no washouts are expected and any rain that does form will not be long lasting. Our next cold front swings through the area overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. No severe weather is currently expected with this frontal passage, but a few storms capable of producing strong gusty winds will be possible at times. Our cold front will clear East Texas by lunchtime Sunday, and skies clear out by the afternoon. Morning temperatures drop into the 40s and afternoons range in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the first half of the next week. So far, the weather pattern is looking pretty quiet throughout the next work week as well with nothing but mostly sunny skies across the board.