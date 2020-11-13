Gov. Abbott, DSHS announce distribution of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Texas hospitals

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott Friday announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is allocating an initial shipment of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy, to be distributed as early as next week to acute care hospitals across every geographic region of the state. These weekly shipments of doses have been provided to the state at no cost through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.