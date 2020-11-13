Live performances return to Temple Theater this weekend with COVID-19 precautions in place

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Arts Alliance is bringing live performances back to the Temple Theater this weekend. It has been eight months since they have had a live performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Jennifer Allen tells us this year’s concerts will look a little different.
The Angelina Arts Alliance staff will have safety protocols in place for all guests. There will be socially distanced seating arrangements, and masks are required.
The Temple Theater will be at a little less than 30 percent capacity, which is about 275 people. The theater’s normal capacity is 900.
“The arts are important to keep alive for our economy, for our sanity, and for our well-being," Allen said. “Even during a global pandemic. To the existent that we can put on live performances at a lower capacity for social distance seating, we are fulfilling our mission.”
The Annie Moses Band will be performing at 7:30 tomorrow night at the Temple Theater. For ticket information, just go to ktre.com and click on the link in the Big Red Box.
