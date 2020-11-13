Rusk Eagles football season ends due to COVID-19 forfeit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk Eagles football season has come to an end due to COVID-19.
The Eagles were set to play Salado on Friday night in the 4A DII Bi-District playoffs. According to Salado principal Beth Aycock the game was forfeited by the Eagles.
Rusk turned their season around this year going 5-5 under first year head coach Thomas Sitton. Last year the Eagles only had 3 wins.
Rusk becomes the first East Texas UIL team to forfeit in the playoffs and the 12th team across Texas to do so in the Bi-District round.
