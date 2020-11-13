Texas county drops suit against sheriff over filming patrols

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - County commissioners in Texas have decided to drop their lawsuit against the outgoing sheriff for inviting A&E Network’s real-time police show “Live PD” to continue filming daily patrols even after the county ended the contract.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that Williamson County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to end the lawsuit against Sheriff Robert Chody on Tuesday. At the advice of county lawyers and because Chody agreed to a cease-and-desist order that blocks him from signing with the show, the commissioners decided to drop the suit, Commissioner Terry Cook said. The county commissioners filed the lawsuit in May.
