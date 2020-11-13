Thief uses bolt-cutters to retrieve money from machine in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone used bolt-cutters to damage a coin-operated machine at a restaurant and retrieve money inside of it.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the theft was reported on Nov. 12 at Charlie’s Restaurant located on US Highway 59.
The suspect was seen on video surveillance driving an U-Haul truck.
If you have any information in reference to this case that will help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office directly, at (936) 327-6810.
