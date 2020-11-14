Lufkin’s 35th Annual Forest Festival held at new location with COVID-19 precautions in place

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Community members came out for the 35th Annual Forest Festival in Lufkin, which was held on Saturday.
This year’s event looked a little different with COVID-19 precautions in place. What used to be a five-day festival, is now only a one-day event. East Texas News Weekend’s T’Ebonie Tanner has the details.
A condensed version of the forest festival was held on First Street in downtown Lufkin this year, and it included music, food, and a good time.
“It is a perfect venue. You already have great shops and establishments that are here," said Tara Watson-Watkins, the CEO and president of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. “We already have restaurants that are here. We thought, ‘Let’s just bring more to an area that is a great place to hang out in downtown Lufkin and bring it to our community.'”
With a pandemic going on, many vendors had masks and hand sanitizer available.
“We encouraged everyone to make sure that they stayed within their groups and social distance as much as possible," Watson-Watkins said. “We just want to make sure that everyone is enjoying themselves today, as well as staying safe. So, that we can keep our numbers in Angelina County down.”
One business owner said with the holidays approaching, the festival was a good opportunity for people to shop.
“We are a new business, so we have never done this before.," said Hillary McElroy with Lufkin Lifestyle and Family Medicine. "We thought this would be a great idea to come out and be able to socialize and, ultimately, to finally do something since we have been shut down so long.”
One vendor brought her online boutique outside for the first time in months.
“There have been so many people turning to online, so we have actually had like record-breaking months the past couple of months,” said Megan Vanya, the owner of Kenley and Mal Boutique.
Like other vendors at the forest festival, there was one goal in mind.
“Just trying to meet new people and introduce them to our brand. It is nice to see people face to face again and just to interact with them. Just to have them physically see the product is really nice too,” Vanya explained.
“We have people that are coming in from the surrounding communities that are able to see not only the vendors, but they are able to see shops to come back, too, and be able to come back and spend money in these shops," Watson-Watkins said. "We want our community to support local.”
Today, there were over 80 vendors including 16 food vendors, and about 80 cars entered the car show.
