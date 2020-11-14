MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: First Baptist Church Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - It wouldn’t be a town in Texas without a historic Baptist church. Today, we stop in Winnsboro for A Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.
First Baptist Winnsboro started as Providence Baptist Church in 1872 but got its permanent name in 1880.
It started as a small sanctuary built nearby but was replaced by a brick building where it stands today.
According to the text on the historical marker, prominent theologian Reverend George Truett held memorable services here in 1907.
The 1904 sanctuary was replaced in 1960 and since then other facilities have been added.
First Baptist Winnsboro received its historical designation in 1992.
If you’d like to visit First Baptist Winnsboro, services start at 10:30 Sunday mornings. They’re located at 200 West Broadway.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.