Angelina County continues to monitor COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In Angelina County there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases, and officials do expect to see a continued rise with schools going back to in-person learning and the approaching holidays.
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said he is in close contact with the city and medical professionals. As of yesterday, the county was at a 6-percent COVID-19 hospital capacity rate. The number to avoid is 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
"If this was to happen, immediately it’s going to affect restaurants, it’s going to affect all businesses and everything, and those that are at 75-percent occupancy right now would be sent back to 50 percent,' Lymbery said.
In drastic situations, Lymbery said some cases businesses could completely shut down based on where they infections are coming from. A few weeks ago, Lymbery gave the green light for bars to reopen.
“Of course I got fussed at a little bit about opening the bars back up but you know, they’re a business,” he said. “They need to be able to operate, they need to be able to feed their families, and get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Lymbery is also in contact with both hospitals in the county, and they’ve recently been able to send back some help the state provided.
“I talk to both Woodland Heights and CHI often enough if there’s a need. They’ve all got Personal Protective Equipment and the manning is okay,” Lymbery said. “Matter of fact, we just released a lot of the state’s emergency nurses that have been sent in, in case we had a huge influx of infection here.”
Lymbery says with the announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine, hopefully not too far in the future, that it will be given to emergency workers.
“I know that once the vaccine is released I know that all of the first responders are going to be the first ones because they’re on the frontlines,” Lymbery said. “They’re going to be the ones that are exposed the most.”
He reminds people to continue wearing masks and staying vigilant going into the holidays.
