Deputy, suspect shot following Gilmer gas station shooting, hours-long search

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting and chase suspect and Upshur County deputy were sent to a hospital following a chase and shooting.
According to an Upshur County Sheriff’s Office press release, Gilmer police and Upshur County deputies responded to the CEFCO store at the intersection of US 271 and State Highway 300.
Officers learned someone had fired multiple rounds in and out of the store, with several rounds being shot in the direction of people. Nobody was reported injured at the store but there was property damage.
Officers located the suspect vehicle going south on Highway 300 toward Longview and a car chase with law enforcement began. The chase went into southern Upshur County and northern Gregg County. The suspect shot at officers during the chase, according to the press release.
While checking a possible address for the suspect car on Snyder Road, a deputy took gunfire to his vehicle.
Around 5 a.m., law enforcement was coordinating strategy to capture the suspect when, around 5 a.m., the suspect drove up to officers and began shooting at them. During that time, a deputy was struck by gunfire. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.
Officers from Longview police, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and Ore City police also responded to the incident.
