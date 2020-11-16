East Texas roadwork for the week of Nov. 16

Crews will be installing guardrail in the eastbound and westbound directions. Nightly lane closures of the mainlanes will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect daily lane closures on the service roads from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project includes paving improvements in the WB lanes only from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton, and will have a work zone speed limit of 65 mph. This project consists of pavement repair, planing, membrane underseal, permeable friction course (PFC) surface overlay, MBGF, and pavement markings.