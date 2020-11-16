First Alert: Basking in cool sunshine on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds in place again tonight, look for another cold night as overnight lows drop into the middle-to-upper 30′s. The valleys and cooler than normal spots could briefly hit freezing, so if you are nervous, then please cover tender plants and vegetation that may be sensitive to the cold weather. In addition to the cold start to your day on Tuesday, there could also be a few areas of patchy frost that form on rooftops, vehicles, and grassy surfaces.
Tuesday will be filled with lots of blue sky as sunshine will lead to daytime highs in the lower 70′s.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape this week, we will be in store for chilly mornings and mild afternoons as sun-filled days and starlit nights reign supreme.
There will be a slow moderation of temperatures as we progress through the week as our surface winds gradually shift around to the southeast.
We will see more clouds return on those southerly winds by this weekend, all in advance of our next storm system and cold front that is slated to move in next Sunday. This cold front will bring us our next chance of some rain followed by more chilly air filling in for next week.
Instead of clearing out behind the frontal passage, it does appear that upper level winds blowing over Texas will keep clouds and a slight chance of a cool rain in the forecast for early next week.
