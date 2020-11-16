First Alert: Basking in cool sunshine on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds in place again tonight, look for another cold night as overnight lows drop into the middle-to-upper 30′s. The valleys and cooler than normal spots could briefly hit freezing, so if you are nervous, then please cover tender plants and vegetation that may be sensitive to the cold weather. In addition to the cold start to your day on Tuesday, there could also be a few areas of patchy frost that form on rooftops, vehicles, and grassy surfaces.