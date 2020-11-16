Former aides file whistleblower lawsuit alleging retaliation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

“The most senior members of the [office of the attorney general] believed in good faith that Paxton was breaking the law and abusing his office to benefit himself as well as his close friend and campaign donor,” the whistleblowers wrote in the lawsuit. “Paxton responded to the report immediately and with ferocity, as though he was trying consciously to show Texans exactly what retaliation against whistleblowers looks like… It is hard to imagine more flagrant violations of the Texas Whistleblower Act.”