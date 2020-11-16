Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday! East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Though temperatures are still a few degrees above average, it looks like it will be a cool and comfortable afternoon. Temps will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s and skies will be clear and sunny all day. Overnight lows will sink into the upper 30s to low 40s. For the rest of the work week the weather pattern will remain steady and quiet. Each day we will see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. Winds will start to pick up late on Thursday and that will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny and warm, in the mid 70s. A cold front will make its way into our area on Sunday and it will bring with it showers and a cool off to the mid 60s.