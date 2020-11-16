EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab those jackets because temperatures have dropped into the 30s overnight. Expect a light frost in many places this morning as temperatures start in the mid 30s. Lots of sunshine is expected today with light and variable winds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine this week will cause a slow warming trend with temperatures returning to the lower to mid 70s after today. Expect a few more clouds and slightly higher humidity by Friday. The next cold front arrives this weekend. There is a slight chance for rain late Saturday that will increase Sunday as the front arrives. Expect temperatures to fall back to near average behind the cold front.