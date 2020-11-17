‘Adopt a family for Christmas’ program helps families affected by domestic violence, sexual assault

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas organization is in the spirit of giving through its “Adopt A Family for Christmas” program. It is an opportunity for the community to help make the holidays better for those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is working to spread holiday cheer by providing gifts this Christmas for families in need.
“Our agency provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Individuals in those situations are oftentimes struggling in many ways. Being able to help them with presents with their kids at Christmas is huge, especially this year because COVID-19 has brought additional challenges to our families, as well,” said Heather Kartye, Executive director of the FCC of East Texas.
Kartye says 90 families have been adopted so far. This Friday is the deadline for community members to adopt a family.
“We will give them a family with information about the mother, as well as the children and what is on their wish list, and what they are hoping to get for Christmas,” said Kartye. “We are asking for individuals to actually shop for those items. We do not do gift cards or electronics. We really try to keep it to necessities and the bare essentials for our families.”
Kartye says the extra assistance will go a long way for their survivors.
“There is so much joy in watching children open presents on Christmas morning. That is what we are really hoping to accomplish through this program, is just creating that joy within these families,” Kartye said.
In order to give families plenty of time to wrap the presents for Christmas, organizers ask that all gifts be returned to the Family Crisis Center offices by Monday, December 7.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.