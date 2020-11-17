First Alert: High pressure keeping us high and dry

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be another cold night under starlit skies as overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.
Wednesday will feature more sunshine galore and mild readings in the afternoon as highs top out in the middle 70′s with an east-southeasterly breeze taking shape.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape this week, we will be in store for chilly mornings and mild afternoons as sun-filled days and starlit nights reign supreme.
There will be a slow, but gradual warming trend as we progress through the week due to our surface winds shifting back to the southeast, becoming breezy at times each afternoon.
We will see more of a mix of sun and clouds return on those southerly winds by this Thursday and Friday, all in advance of our next storm system and cold front that is slated to move in on Sunday. This cold front will bring us our next chance of some rain followed by more chilly air filling in for next week.
Instead of clearing out behind the frontal passage, it does appear that upper level winds blowing over Texas will keep clouds and chilly rain showers in the forecast through the early-to-middle part of next week.
