Kids, adults create mural displayed at Nacogdoches library

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Art education students at Stephen F. Austin State University are continuing to explore new and innovative ways to teach art to members of the Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas.
In another collaborative effort, the SFA School of Art, the Boys and Girls Club and the Community Arts Center of East Texas helped students create a colorful mural completely online.
It’s now on public view at the Judy McDonald Public Library in Nacogdoches.
Donna McCollum spoke with Dr. Maggie Leysath, professor of art education at SFA on how the project came together.
