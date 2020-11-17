Lufkin’s Natasha Mack named to Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch List

The 6-4 senior is coming off a breakout performance a year ago that saw her garner second-team all-league honors on her way to being named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Mack was also named to the league’s all-defensive team. In 2019-20, Mack appeared on the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team and was named to the all-tournament team at the Paradise Jam. During her first season in Stillwater, Mack was the Big 12′s fifth-leading scorer at 17.6 points per outing and pulled a league-best 12.5 rebounds per contest.