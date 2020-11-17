Lufkin’s Natasha Mack named to Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch List

From Oklahoma State Athletics
Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack was named to the Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The award is presented annually to the women’s player of the year. A Lufkin, Texas native, Mack was also recently tabbed as a candidate for the Katrina McClain Award, which recognizes the top power forward in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
The 6-4 senior is coming off a breakout performance a year ago that saw her garner second-team all-league honors on her way to being named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Mack was also named to the league’s all-defensive team. In 2019-20, Mack appeared on the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team and was named to the all-tournament team at the Paradise Jam. During her first season in Stillwater, Mack was the Big 12′s fifth-leading scorer at 17.6 points per outing and pulled a league-best 12.5 rebounds per contest.
Additionally, she ranked third among league players in field-goal percentage at 51.6 percent, was second with her 3.6 blocked shots per game and was seventh with her 1.9 steals per contest. Nationally, Mack ranked third in both rebounds per game and blocked shots per outing. Her 19 double-doubles ranked seventh in the country.
The preseason list of 50 will be narrowed to a 30-player midseason team in early February. Players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team. The competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 2 and four finalists will be named on March 19. The winner of the award will be announced on April 3.