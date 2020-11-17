Mineola moves into top 5 on Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1. Carthage (8-0) Last Week: 1 – Carthage was one of the first teams around the state last week to learn they were in the Area round of the playoffs when Gatesville forfeited due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs will face off against Silsbee Friday at SFA.
2. Timpson – (11-0) Last Week: 2 – After giving up an early touchdown to Frankston the Bears outscored the Indians 66-0 in route to a 66-7 win.
3. Gilmer (10-1) Last Week 3 – The Buckeyes are looking to move their win streak to seven when they face Godey in the area round of the playoffs. Gilmer beat Canton 54-21 in the Bi-District playoffs.
4. Longview (5-2, 2-1) Last Week: 4 – The Lobos had an early bye week after Sherman canceled their game to the Lobos. It goes down as a no contest. The Lobos are now on their regular bye week.
5. Mineola (10-1) Last Week: 6 – The Yellowjackets cruised to a 42-12 win over Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs. It was their first win in the playoffs since they won state in 2016.
6. Lindale (9-2) Last Week: 6 – Vidor di all they could to keep the ball out of Lindale’s hands Friday night. The Eagles were able to capitalize on their time with the ball and won 29-13. Now they will travel to the Brazos Valley to meet up with Lindale in the second round.
7. Mount Vernon (9-2) Last Week: 8 – Mount Vernon erased a lot of doubt from people after they took down state ranked Gladewater in the first round of the playoffs. The Tigers will now meet up with West for a chance to go to the third round.
8. Malakoff (7-2) Last Week: NR – The Tigers had one of the biggest lopsided scores of Bi-District, winning 83-7 over Maypearl. This week will be a lot tougher as they meet up with Pottsboro.
9.Kilgore (8-3) Last Week: NR – The Bulldogs shutout Splendora in the first round of the playoffs. Now the Bulldogs will get ready for the State ranked No.5 El Campo Ricebirds.
10. Whitehouse (7-0, 4-0) Last Week: NR – The Wildcats find themselves in the Top 10 for the first time this year. Undefeated so far, they are in a tie at the top of 9-5A DII standings with state ranked No.6 Texas High Whitehouse travels to Pine Tree this week in week 8 action for the 5A division.
