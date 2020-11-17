Tomorrow marks two months since five-week-old baby vanished from Wells

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - Tomorrow will mark two months since a five-week-old baby vanished from Wells.
Armaidre Argumon was last seen on September 18th and authorities still consider his father DeAndre Argumon as the main suspect in his disappearance.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson says Argumon requested to speak with authorities last week.
During that interview, Dickson says Argumon refused to discuss the child’s whereabouts— and only asked about his other charges.
Argumon is being held on unrelated charges of child endangerment and abandonment.
Baby Armaidre was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.
