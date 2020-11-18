Amber Alert discontinued for 9-year-old Beeville boy

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas and 32-year-old Shannon Thomas from Beeville, TX. (Source: Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff | November 16, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 1:04 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy from Beeville, southeast of San Antonio.

Officials were looking for Jeremiah Thomas, 9, with black hair and brown eyes. Jeremiah is 4′ 6″ tall, 65 Lbs. They believed he was with Shannon Thomas, a 32-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Shannon is 5′ 4″ tall, 130 Lbs.

KTRK-TV reports Jeremiah was found safe with his mother after 8 p.m. on Monday.

