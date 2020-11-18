Broadband initiative discussed at virtual summit by Texas Forest Country Partnership

“The cost is basically four times more than what the people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area pay per megabit of service,” said Hunt. “They get faster service and pay less. We get slower service and pay more. But four times more. You know, we understand some things are going to be a little bit more expensive out in the country, but it shouldn’t be four times more.” Regionally, DETCOG wants to provide broadband to everyone in a 12 county region. And it must be affordable.