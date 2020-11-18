First Alert: Southerly breezes to usher in warmer temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With high pressure dominating our weather landscape this week, we will be in store for chilly mornings and warm afternoons as sun-filled days and starlit nights reign supreme.
There will be a gradual warming trend as we progress through the remainder of this week due to our surface winds shifting back to the southeast, becoming breezy at times each afternoon.
We will see more of a mix of sun and clouds return on those southerly winds by this Thursday and Friday, all in advance of our next storm system and cold front that is slated to move in late Sunday.
Our next cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain on Sunday night, but the prospects for receiving widespread rains does not look all that promising as the rain chance will only be at 30%.
This cold front will not contain that much cool air, but it will knock our temperatures back down to more seasonal values early next week.
We will not clear out behind the frontal passage as skies remain mostly cloudy on Monday before another upper level disturbance diving south from the plains will bring us a 40% shot of rain associated another cold front on Tuesday.
Behind this second frontal passage, look for partial sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures to remain in place as we head into the big travel day next Wednesday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.