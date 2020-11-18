First Alert: Temperatures trending upward as southerly breezes return to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be another starlit night in the Piney Woods as overnight lows bottom out in the middle 40′s. It will not be as cold as recent nights, but long sleeves will be needed for many as you head out the door to work and school Thursday morning.
Thursday will be another pleasant day as a southerly breeze brings in a few clouds and warming temperatures, with afternoon highs in the middle 70′s.
There will be a gradual warming trend as we progress through the remainder of this week due to our surface winds shifting back to the southeast, becoming breezy at times each afternoon.
We will see more of a mix of sun and clouds return on those southerly winds this Thursday and Friday, all in advance of our next storm system and cold front that is slated to move in late Sunday.
Our next cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain on Sunday night, but the prospects for receiving widespread rains does not look all that promising as the rain chance will only be at 30%.
This cold front will not contain that much cool air, but it will knock our temperatures back down to more seasonal values early next week.
We will not clear out behind the frontal passage as skies remain mostly cloudy on Monday before another upper level disturbance diving south from the plains will bring us a 40% shot of rain associated another cold front on Tuesday.
Behind this second frontal passage, look for partial sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures to remain in place as we head into the big travel day next Wednesday.
