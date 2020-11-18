Lufkin ISD ending remote learning for most students

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The decision has been made to discontinue the Lufkin Virtual Learning Academy (LVLA) for the upcoming semester with the exception of high school seniors. The Academy was created as an alternative for families who chose not to attend face-to-face learning. All students at Lufkin ISD, with the exception of virtual high school seniors, will return to on-campus instruction on January 6, 2021. A student or an individual in his/her household who has a high-risk medical condition, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) may request a medical exemption. For a student to receive virtual instruction, a parent/guardian will submit a medical exemption form from a physician, along with a consent/request form from the parent/guardian. These forms may be picked up at all campuses and are due back to the campus by 4:00 on December 4, 2020. LVLA high school seniors may continue their online instruction for the second semester if they are passing at the end of the first semester.