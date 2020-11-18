Man arrested in connection with 2016 Jacksonville pedestrian death

According to a DPS report, Renfro was driving northbound in the 1100 block of SE Loop 456 on Nov. 7, 2016. The investigator said that a pedestrian was walking or jogging on the east shoulder of the road when Renfro’s Chevrolet Cavalier veered to the right and struck Partain with the front driver’s side bumper. Renfro then swerved back into the proper lane and then swerved back toward the shoulder. His car flipped at least once and ended upside down in the grass across from Glenfawn Street.