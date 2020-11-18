Man charged with murder in connection with missing San Augustine woman

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine police have charged a man with murder in connection to a missing San Augustine woman.
Miguel Angel Gomez, 39, has been transferred from the Nacogdoches County Jail to the San Augustine County Jail, according to a press release.
San Augustine police reported on Monday that Alma Rocha was last seen on Nov. 13. Through the investigation, police discovered that her vehicle, a 2001 silver Dodge Caravan, was abandoned in the woods near Etoile in Nacogdoches County on County Road 445.
During the investigation, police arrested Gomez on unrelated charges.
On Wednesday, police said they had enough evidence to charge Gomez with murder.
Police say they are still asking for the public’s help in locating Rocha.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.