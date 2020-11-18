EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cool start with temperatures in the 40s across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies today and a light breeze out of the southeast. Those winds help warm us up a bit more this afternoon with high temperatures returning to the mid 70s. A few more clouds and a bit more of a breeze tomorrow. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s through the end of the week. Becoming mostly cloudy on Saturday with a very slight chance for rain. As the next cold front arrives in East Texas on Sunday, chances for rain will increase with cooler temperatures in the 60s Sunday afternoon. Slight chances for rain will continue into early next week. High temperatures on Monday may not make it out of the 50s, making for a chilly day.