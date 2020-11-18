NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards selected No.1 by Timberwolves

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NBA finally held their draft just weeks before their teams open training camp to prepare for a Christmas week start.
Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Golden State Warriors selected Memphis center James Wiseman second. Charlotte selected LaMelo Ball to round out the top three.
When it came to Texas teams. the San Antonio Spurs selected Florida State shooting guard Devin Vassell with the 11th pick. The Dallas Mavericks had the 18th pick. They chose Arizona shooting guard Josh Green.
The Rockets did not have a first round pick.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.