TTU cancels tailgating, enforces mask wearing, says athletic events and graduation will move forward

“We recognize that staff, faculty, and students continue to deal with high levels of stress, wellness concerns, and work issues,” said Schovanec in the email. "I am deeply grateful for the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and staff in dealing with challenges that this pandemic has presented. You have continued to educate and care for our students in spite of the difficulties in the work place and your personal lives. I appreciate deans, chairs, and supervisors' efforts in accommodating the challenges faced by faculty and staff. It is even more essential at this time that we continue to realign expectations for productivity and increased flexibility. Student mental health needs are particularly acute at this time. In discussion with the leadership of Student Government Association and our health care providers, we will continue to address additional ways to promote access to health support and services. A list of resources for staff, faculty, and students will be forthcoming. I should also add that we are now increasing the number of personnel to assist in contact tracing and quarantine checks, and an automated call system for wellness checks is in place.