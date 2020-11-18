TxDOT reminds motorists to be aware of deer on roadways to avoid collisions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As deer season begins, TXDOT wants to remind drivers of the dangers of hitting deer on the roadway and the need to stay alert.
Motorists are encouraged to be aware and to keep your headlights on, especially in the pre-dawn hours and just after dark.
Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT Lufkin says there have already been crashes involving deer reported this year. Deer are very unpredictable and will dart across the front of your car. Oaks say deer have also been known to run across us highways.
“Watch out especially for those wooded areas, usually farm roads and rural roadways. Deer live in the woods; it is absolutely natural for them. They are moving this time of year. There are hunters out. So, they are going to move,” said Oaks.
If your vehicle strikes a deer, Oaks advises that you do not touch the animal. If possible— move your car off the road, remain in your vehicle, and call 911.
