WEBXTRA: Lufkin Panthers in playoff mode as season enters home stretch

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers did not rest on their second bye week.
They kept up the intensity even after Cleveland forfeited their game to the Panthers due to COVID-19.
Lufkin needed the win to stay alive in the playoff race. Now, they need their final two games to go their way to get in the playoffs.
“Every game is a playoff for us,” said head coach Todd Quick. “We have to win every game. They understand where we are and the hole we have dug.”
Now they will prepare for a Thanksgiving week game against Caney Creek next Friday.
