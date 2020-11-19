Christian Information, Service Center helps with food assistance in Angelina County this holiday season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today, volunteers at the Christian Information and Service Center in Lufkin handed out more than 235 food boxes to help serve people in the community for the holidays.
Many people were in line this morning. With Thanksgiving approaching next week, the food boxes contained items for a full meal such as smoked turkey, turnip greens and cranberry sauce.
Christian Information and Service Center President Catherine Adams said they saw a need for food assistance in Angelina County.
“We want to make sure that people that are in need are fed on a daily basis. I believe the food distribution for this year is greater because of the pandemic. I know that we have been serving quite a few people on a daily basis since we have been open,” Adams said.
The next food box distribution will be held a week or two before Christmas Day at the Christian Information and Service Center in Lufkin.
