Crews are working to repave streets throughout Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crews are working to repave about 12 streets throughout the city of Nacogdoches under the 2020 Street Paving Project.
Assistant Director of Public Works, Case Opperman says they have about $1.2 million to work with this year. Opperman says Park Street and Pearl Street are the most noticeable roads with visible damage. Since the beginning of this month, crews have already built 3 intersections and are working to repair the pavement at Sunset Cemetery.
“We have many streets in town that are in need of repair. Some significant repair. You can see dips in the pavements and broken out areas in the road. So, we go in and cut those areas out. We pave over the top of them and we get them up to a better level of street,” said Opperman.
The full street project is expected to be complete before February 2021.
