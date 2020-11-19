First Alert: Some patchy fog possible overnight; warming up as we head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With southerly winds returning to East Texas, it will not be as cold as it has been in recent nights as we drop into the middle-to-upper 50′s tonight. In this type of pattern, we will also need to be on the lookout for some patchy fog developing prior to daybreak Friday.
Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with a warm breeze and highs topping out in the upper 70′s.
Southerly breezes will lead to milder nights and warmer afternoons to go along with a few more clouds dotting our landscape in the next few days.
Our next cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain on Sunday night, but the prospects for receiving widespread rains does not look all that promising as the rain chance will only be at 20%.
This means your outdoor plans this weekend will be good to go as we do not anticipate any notable rains to alter or disrupt those outdoor plans.
This cold front will not contain that much cool air, but it will knock our temperatures back down to more seasonal values early next week.
A second and stronger storm system could bring us a better chance of rain by late Tuesday and early Wednesday of next week. There will also be a cold front associated with this storm pulling through the plains, which will lead to cooler breezes returning as we get into Wednesday.
The timing looks great as this will set us up for a mostly sunny and dry Thanksgiving Day to go along with seasonally cool temperatures.
