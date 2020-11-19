Garrison ready to play roll of under dog in Area Playoffs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Garrison Bulldogs are in the second round of the 2A DI playoffs to everyone’s surprise but themselves.
Garrison, at 5-5, will take on Holland, sitting at 9-2, in Caldwell Friday night. To get to the game the Bulldogs pulled off a 17-7 win over Hawkins in the Bi-District round last week. Hawkins was undefeated while the Bulldogs only had four wins under their belt.
“We were able to play mistake free football,” Head Coach Brandon Alvarez said. “We did not give up the ball and we forced some turnovers. We played mistake free football.”
Alvarez said there were some growing pains when he took over the program last February. The main one was getting to know the student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the team could start riding a wave of momentum.
“I am okay with them calling us under dogs,” Alvarez said. “A lot teams have peaked and I will say it. We are young and I believe we are still getting better. The key for us Friday night is to play sound aggressive defense. As long as we minimize the turnovers and play mistake free football we are going to move the ball.”
