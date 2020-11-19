Lone Star police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - Lone Star Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Brenda Leftwich, 70, was last seen leaving the Rabbit Hole Restaurant on Highway 259 and heading south; she was on foot. This was at around 5:30 or 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Leftwich was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweater with sweatpants. She was wearing black slip on tennis shoes.
Leftwich is diabetic, and may suffer from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, according to family members.
If you have seen this woman, please call Lone Star Police Department or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.
